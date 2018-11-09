The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to open the 2018-2019 men’s basketball season against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. This matchup should be a fairly easy matchup for the Scarlet Knights as FDU isn’t the highest of ranked division one basketball programs. Here's everything you need to know about the game. WHEN: Friday at 7pm EST, BTN Plus WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Knights WHERE: Rutgers Athletic Center - Piscataway, New Jersey KENPOM RANKINGS: Rutgers - 149 / Fairleigh Dickinson - 258

PLAYERS TO WATCH: #1 G Darnell Edge: The teams leading scorer last season averaged a total of 14.5 ppg, on nearly 45% shooting from the field. Edge’s biggest threat to opposing defenses would be his outside shot. Last year, Edge showed that he clearly has the green light to shoot it from beyond the arc as he shot six or more three point shots in 13 total games. Although he struggled versus Rutgers last season, expect Edge to at the very least lead the team in shots on Friday night.

#34 F Mike Holloway Jr: Over the past three years, Holloway Jr. has been one of the teams solidified starters. After increasing all of his numbers last season, he is expected to once again become a key cog for the Knights. Last year, he he was third on the team in points (13.4) and first in rebounds (7.0) per game. This will be a tough matchup for Rutgers down low as they don’t have a player on this roster currently that averaged anything over five rebounds per game.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 13-18 (9-9) / Significant wins against Mt. Saint Mary’s (twice), Wagner, St. Francis SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 16th matchup between the two schools, Rutgers leads the series 13-2 after a 92-54 victory in 2017.