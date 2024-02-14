Rutgers Baseball is getting ready to kick off the 2024 season this weekend against Winthrop down in South Carolina. Now before the season starts, The Knight Report is previewing the entire 2024 team as we go position by position and next up we take a look at the outfielders.

No. 1 - TREVOR COHEN

Sophomore right fielder Trevor Cohen is coming off an impressive freshman season and is looking to add more power to his game. Cohen is the only returning outfielder for the Scarlet Knights from last season. During the 2022 season, Cohen played in 56 games. Cohen slashed .298/.383/.353 with 65 hits, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 34 RBIs, ten stolen bases, 26 walks, and a .736 OPS. Cohen was also named to the 2023 Big Ten All-Freshman team. The Garden State native will likely hit near the top of Rutgers’ batting order this season. He will also be counted on to produce at the high level this season.

No. 2 - PETE CIUFFREDA

The first transfer Rutgers signed last offseason was Lafayette graduate transfer Pete Ciuffreda. The Lafayette transfer was a key hitter for the Jaguars last season and could replace either Ryan Lasko or Evan Sleight. During the 2023 season, Ciuffreda started in all 52 games. Ciuffreda slashed .265/.397/.497 with 50 hits, five doubles, thirteen home runs, 29 RBIs, eleven stolen bases, 37 walks, and a .895 OPS. In his final season at Lafayette, Ciuffreda was named First Team All-Patriot League. Ciuffreda mostly played right field at Lafayette and that seems likely to be the case heading into this season.

No. 3 - PETE DUROCHER

Another big transfer Rutgers signed last offseason from the Transfer Portal was Pete Durocher. The Manhattan graduate transfer is expected to start in left field for the Scarlet Knights heading into this season. In his final season at Manhattan, Durocher started in all 55 games. Durocher slashed .335/.388/.527 with 80 hits, sixteen doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 50 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 21 walks, and a .915 OPS. Besides his bat, Durocher has a plus glove and speed. Durocher might even be an option at centerfield. Durocher will have big shoes to fill when it comes to replacing players like Ryan Lasko and Evan Sleight.

No. 4 - SCOTTY YOUNG

The Scarlet Knights hit the Transfer Portal hard this offseason, including landing a couple of top junior college prospects. Rowan College transfer Scotty Young had a big sophomore season and is a starting outfielder candidate for Rutgers. In his sophomore season, Young played in 55 games. Young slashed .441/.482/.614 with 97 hits, ten doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 68 RBIs, sixteen stolen bases, and a 1.096 OPS. Over the summer, Young played in the Coastal Plain League and performed well. In 17 games, Young batted .310 with thirteen hits, one double, one home run, 14 RBIs, three stolen bases, and seven walks.

No. 5 - RJ Johnson Jr.