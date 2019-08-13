Malik Dixon was expected to have some type of role at linebacker for the Rutgers football team last season before he was arrested and suspended for the year stemming from the credit card fraud scheme.

With the dust settled, Dixon said he is “grateful” to be back with the Scarlet Knights.

“It’s good to be back with the team and to be coached by all of these coaches and everything,” Dixon told TKR after training camp practice No. 11 on Tuesday. “I'm just glad to be back doing what I love and to be able to be around this environment, my teammates, and make plays.”

Dixon is back in the secondary at strong safety and is faring well as he’s currently with the ones.

“He's always around the football. He's got great length back there,” said Rutgers safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Noah Joseph. “So anytime you have somebody with length, you can be a step late, or a step slow, or not in perfect position and he'll still make plays. He's been able to provide us with some play-making ability. ...He's unbelievable to be around. He's just a fun kid to be around and you know the responsibilities he has off the field, he's doing an amazing job. It's neat to see that you. He's mature.”

Throughout training camp, Dixon has received reps at both the strong and free safety positions.

“Playing both positions makes you very versatile and makes you understand both sides of the defense, too,” Dixon said. “So when you get certain calls you kind of understand the whole scheme of everything instead of just knowing one side.”

Joseph said eight guys are seeing reps at the two safety spots and even though the group is inexperienced, he likes the depth there, saying he’d play seven of the eight right now. Joseph also mentioned he’s cross-training players at both safety spots, like Dixon, and he’s aiming to play the two best safeties even if the two are more strong safeties by trade.

“Yeah, I mean, you know, our whole deal is we're going to get the best 11 on the field. And that might be a pass rush specialist, or it might be putting five linebackers on the field at some time,” Joseph said. “And if it comes out after fall camp where Malik is predominantly working with at the strong spot and Chris Izien or Naijee Jones are the best, then we'll put them over. We've crossed train some guys, so we can do that.”

Dixon was nicknamed “Stretch Armstrong” last spring by former assistant coach Toby Nienas and for good reason as he’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 213-pounds.

“I bring intensity. I play fast. I can play sideline to sideline,” Dixon said. “I'm just a person who loves the game and I'm happy to be around everybody and be able to celebrate my teammates no matter who is out there and who makes the play. I'm always excited.”

Dixon has been in a black non-contact jersey at practice, but he said he’s not too limited. He also told TKR he should be full-go in a week or two.

“I've been pretty much able to do everything,” Dixon said. “I haven't been tackling lately to make sure that I'm fully healed before we take the next step.”

Recently, Scarlet Knights defensive coordinator Andy Buh said he wants an aggressive defense and one that creates turnovers. That seems to fit into Dixon’s style of play. During his one season at Eastern Arizona CC in 2017, when he last saw a snap in a real game, he had six interceptions, 41 tackles, and a punt return for a touchdown en route to All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference First Team honors.

“It's a really good defense. Coach Buh is very hard on us about taking the ball. Everyday we really focus on strip attempts, interceptions, and turnovers and you know, hard-nosed aggressive players and people that run to the ball and everything. So he's really bringing that culture back to Rutgers. He's really helping us play fast and helping us to make plays and do the right thing,” Dixon said.

As of this writing, there are 17 days until the 2019 season opener against UMass. Thankful he’s back on the team, he can’t wait to get back out there on game day.

“My mindset is I just really want to be on the field and make plays for my teammates and help my teammates,” Dixon said. “I want to show the Big Ten what we got this year.”

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisWasky.