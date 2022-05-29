Rutgers run-rules Indiana 14-2 to advance to Big Ten Championship

​Now despite the late start, Rutgers knocked off Indiana 14-2 and ended the game in the seventh inning as the mercy rule was in play. The Scarlet Knights had an excellent offensive performance in the game, but they also had one of their top pitchers make his return to the mound.

Rutgers Baseball heading to the Big Ten Championship. The Scarlet Knights took on and defeated the Indiana Hoosiers late last night with first pitch taking place 12:53 a.m. EST.

​Redshirt-sophomore LHP Brian Fitzpatrick got the start and win in his first game back from injury. Fitzpatrick suffered an ankle injury halfway through the season and had an impressive first start back.

​Fitzpatrick pitched four innings allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and six strikeouts. Sam Portnoy came in relief for Fitzpatrick but had some control issues as he issues two walks in his one inning of work. However, Portnoy was still able to Indiana off the scoreboard as he recorded a groundout and two strikeouts.

​Right-handed relief pitcher Garrett French also struggled in his one inning of work as he allowed Indiana’s only two runs of the game. Sam Bello closed the game out in the seventh and he walked one batter but didn’t allow any other base runners.

​At the plate, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights showcased their potent offense as they scored fourteen runs on fifteen hits. First baseman Chris Brito had a record-breaking performance as he went 2-4 with two RBIs and a walk.

​In the top of the seventh, Brito’s single through the left side drove in two runs which were RBIs 73 and 74 for him on the season. Those RBIs broke the Rutgers baseball record for most RBIs in a season that was previously set at 72.

​Third baseman Tony Santa Maria had a big night at the dish as he went 3-5 with a double and two RBIs. Left fielder Mike Nyisztor also had a great night hitting from the nine-hole. Nyisztor went 2-3 with a two-run triple and a walk.

​Shortstop Danny DiGeorgio continues to produce offensively as he went 1-3 with two walks. Designated hitter Evan Sleight went 3-4 with an RBI and leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko went 2-4 with a double and a walk.