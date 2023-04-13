Rutgers Baseball remains undefeated in midweek games this season as they defeated Marist 8-3 on Wednesday night. It was also the first night game ever played at Bainton Field as they added lights this past offseason.

Right-handed pitcher John Modugno got the start for the Scarlet Knights, but struggled in his short stint against Marist only throwing one inning allowing three hits, two runs, no walks, and one strikeout.

After that Sam Bello came in and picked up the win, going three innings allowing three runs, one run, no walks, and two strikeouts.

Left-handed reliever Joe Mazza pitched well in his short outing allowing one hit, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. Closer Ben Gorski pitched in the ninth and recorded a clean inning to secure the win.

The Scarlet Knights offense had a decent game at the plat scoring eight runs on seven hits including a six-run second inning. Ryan Lasko had a huge game against the Red Wolves’ pitching staff going 2-of-5 with a double and a grand slam.

First baseman Jordan Sweeney also had multiple hits in the win. The senior first baseman went 2-for-4 with one double and two runs scored. Danny Melnick went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and Cameron Love went 1-for-2 with two walks.