Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-29 11:05:36 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Rutgers releases 2018-2019 Wrestling Schedule

TheKnightReport staff
TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers wrestling program released the program's entire schedule for the 2018-2019 season on Wednesday. Below you can see our graph of the dates, opponents, and location of each wrestling match for this upcoming season.

Head coach Scott Goodale three national qualifiers from this past season as the Scarlet Knights finish 11th with 42.5 points at the NCAA Championships in 2018. The best finish in team history also included the program's first national finalist in Nick Suriano (125-pounds).

Three-time All-American Anthony Ashnault from South Plainfield, N.J. is also back to the after he was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA as well as NCAA Championships qualifers Nicholas Gravina, John Van Brill, Matthew Correnti, and Jordan Pagano.

Rutgers Wrestling Schedule
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Saturday - Nov. 3rd

Fresno State, Centenary, Johnson & Wales

Rutgers Athletic Center

Saturday, Nov. 10th

Journeyman Duals

Albany, N.Y.

Friday, Nov. 16th

@Hofstra

Hofstra, N.Y.

Saturday, Dec. 1 / Sunday, Dec. 2

Cliff Kean Invitational

Las Vegas, N.V.

Saturday, Dec. 15th

Rider

Rutgers Athletic Center

Sunday, Jan. 6th

@Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday, Jan. 11th

Wisconsin

Rutgers Athletic Center

Sunday, Jan. 13th

Oklahoma State

Rutgers Athletic Center

Jan. 18, 19 or 20

@Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Friday, Jan. 25th

Michigan State

Rutgers Athletic Center

Friday, Feb. 1st

Nebraska

Rutgers Athletic Center

Sunday, Feb. 3rd

Princenton

Rutgers Athletic Center

Friday, Feb. 8th

@Indiana

Bloomington, Ind.

Sunday, Feb. 10th

@Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind.

Feb. 15, 16 or 17

Michigan

Rutgers Athletic Center

Friday, Feb. 22nd

@Maryland

College Park, Md.

March 9-10

Big Ten Championships

Minneapolis, Minn.

March 21-23

NCAA Championships

Pittsburgh, Pa.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp, DeAnte Mitchell


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}