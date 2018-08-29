TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers wrestling program released the program's entire schedule for the 2018-2019 season on Wednesday. Below you can see our graph of the dates, opponents, and location of each wrestling match for this upcoming season.

Head coach Scott Goodale three national qualifiers from this past season as the Scarlet Knights finish 11th with 42.5 points at the NCAA Championships in 2018. The best finish in team history also included the program's first national finalist in Nick Suriano (125-pounds).

Three-time All-American Anthony Ashnault from South Plainfield, N.J. is also back to the after he was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA as well as NCAA Championships qualifers Nicholas Gravina, John Van Brill, Matthew Correnti, and Jordan Pagano.