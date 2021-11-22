Rutgers readying for Maryland in regular season finale

Winner goes to a bowl game while the loser more likely than not sees its 2021 season come to an end.

Similar to the men's basketball team topping Minnesota on the road in the regular season finale last March, the Scarlet Knights' football team needs a win in their last game at home against Maryland in order to become bowl eligible.

"They're very explosive on offense. Defensively, they're big, they're long, they can run they play a lot of man coverage, and they're good at it," Schiano said. "It's quite a challenge."

The Terps give up the most amount of points in the conference (33.9) and the third most amount of yards (423.6) including 156.9 rushing and 266.7 passing. But, that side of the ball still has talent.

Maryland, which averages 26.1 points per game, features an explosive offense that racks up 426.5 yards per game. Maryland averages 118 yards rushing and 307 yards passing. The Terps have 256 first downs.

"They know what the ramifications are on the result of this game, but if that's your focus, you're probably not going to get your desired result," Schiano said. "I mean, the focus has to be on our preparation for Maryland, as it is every week for the 11 previous games, and really lock in. Now with what we call bombs going off on the sides, that focus is even more important, the ability to stay focused on the task at hand and not getting distracted to good football team."

Everyone knows that, including the coaches and players, so they aren't talking about it. Head coach Greg Schiano did say on Monday during his press conference that the focus has to be on the Terrapins, though, and nothing else.

Taulia Tagovailoa is second in the league with 3,297 passing yards. He's thrown for 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Tagovailoa is also mobile and he can not only gain yards with his legs, but keep plays alive and hit you down the field.

"He's very good understanding what he sees," Schiano said. "So he understands their offense and I think he understands defenses very well. The second thing is he has the capabilities to move around. So if the play isn't what he thinks it is right away, he can extend the play and hurt you with both his feet and his arm. He's very good at RPOs. They run a lot of connections, a lot of different attachments to their run game. So the blocking a run play and throwing the ball on a pass if it reads out that way, and he's very, very good at doing that. He's moving and he can accurately throw the ball. I mean, he's really a good player. And it's going to be quite a challenge for our defense."

Last season, Rutgers beat Maryland, 27-24, in overtime. Tagovailoa did not play in that game. Valentino Ambrosio kicked the game-tying field goal at the end of the fourth quarter, and then he nailed the winner in the extra frame.

Schiano often has said that 2020 doesn't count in some ways, however.

"I think they're different in that the coordinators are different. There's similarities because the people and obviously the head coach is the same," Schiano said. "But you know, so many things change over the course of a season, that you really have to play the team that you're preparing for this week, and that's what we'll do."

In the game against Maryland last December, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral got his ankle twisted dirtily by Terps defensive lineman Ami Finau. Finau is still on the team, but Schiano doesn't believe there's any other added motivation because of the incident.

"That was certainly an unfortunate incident, but I think there's so much time and so much on the line now," Schiano said. "I'm not sure that that really carries much."

Rutgers has bounced back on a couple of occassions this season. After it lost four games in a row to Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, and then Northwestern, it came back after the bye week and beat Illinois on the road.

After a convincing loss to Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights topped Indiana in Bloomington.

Now, after a defeat to Penn State, Rutgers will have to flip a switch again and try and come out on top over Maryland.

"They're learning how to work. And I don't just mean work hard because I thought they've worked hard from the day I got here. But I think they're learning how to direct that work, all that energy, where it needs to be directed. And I think they're starting to build that accountability amongst the players," Schiano said. "It's not just coach to player but player to player and that needs to continue to grow. But that's the seeds of building a program, when there's player to player accountability to do the hard tough stuff day in and day out."

Schiano said the team got out fine injury wise, but did say that the flu is going through the team a bit.

"Well, we've been trying to (keep everybody safe and healthy)," Schiano said. "We're not all the way back to last year's playbook because that would have been changing locations and all that we didn't do that. Maybe we should have but that's not what we decided to do. What we do is really emphasize masks and washing hands, the little things that can help us spread that and we keep really a close, close eye on anybody that has any symptoms whatsoever. We're up against it a little bit. It's something we're battling. There was a bunch of guys we weren't sure how it's gonna go for game time and I think it'll be the same for this week.

"...We're preparing for Maryland. It's a big game for many reasons.

