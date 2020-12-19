Korsak, on 48 punts in 2020, 43.0 yards with a long of 66 yards. He downed 21 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and kicked eight balls 50 or more yards.

The senior from Melbourne, Australia has handled the punting duties and was named either Second Team or Third TeamAll-Big Ten the last two seasons by the media and coaches and was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist a year ago.

A few days ago, Rutgers finally announced its captains for Greg Schiano’s first year back at the helm and Korsak was voted as one alongside Olakunle Fatukasi, Lawrence Stevens, and Bo Melton.

“It's an honor and a privilege,” Korsak told TKR after Rutgers’ one touchdown defeat against Nebraska on Friday night.. “As I said, I really love this team. I love every single guy on the team, so to vote me captain is obviously a tremendous honor. 'O3', (Bo), and Larry epitomize what it is to be a Rutgers football player and again just really grateful and honored that they selected me and I'm going to try my best each and every day to be a good leader.”

This year has been hard for Korsak despite the stellar stats once again.

Korsak, because of COVID-19, never went back home to his home country, fearing he wouldn’t make it back because of some kind of travel restrictions.

“It's been tough on everyone. I really enjoy the team and my coaches. So, having good people around definitely makes it easier. But, you know, I think we did a great job with COVID. We didn't miss a game and just really grateful we were able to play each and every week, and it really is a blessing that we're all able to play football during a pandemic. I really enjoy playing here. I really enjoy my coaches and my teammates. Every second of it.

“I prepared myself for that. It hasn't been easy being away from my family because they're all in Australia. I sort of really can't speak on behalf of the other players because I'm sort of used to being away. But it was a grind and the boys did tremendously. It's not the way we wanted it to end, but it is what it is and Nebraska played really well.”

Against the Cornhuskers, Korsak regained his wizard-like powers with five punts for 217 yards (43.4 average yards) with four downed inside the 20-yard line (including one at the 3, one at the 4, and one at the 8) with a long of 55 yards.

The sub-freezing temperatures were no match for bloke from Down Under.

“Yeah, it was cold, but they did a great job heating the sidelines for us,” Korsak said. “They did a great job keeping the balls warm. I had a lot of punts around the 50, and if you get a good one away it should go inside the 10.”

Korsak’s style of punting always sees him roll out before he kicks it away. For three years there were opportunities for him to take off and run for a first down on a fake. That finally happened and he moved the chains with a gain of 17 yards on the ground.

“There were two guys to the left. Billy (Taylor) snapped really well. Matt Alaimo had a great block. Did a great job of getting outside release and I was able to get out of bounds,” Korsak told TKR. “Great coaching out there and the guys on the punt team yet again executed their job. Grateful for them.