Rutgers Prepares for Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament
The Scarlet Knights are looking to continue what has been a memorable, historic fiftieth softball season, as they will face their opponent Wisconsin on Thursday night when the Big Ten Tournament continues.
With their second straight thirty-win season, the Knights had their best-ever finish since joining the Big Ten, reversing last year’s conference record of 9-14 into a 14-9 mark this season. That mark was not only a record for Big Ten victories for the program, but was good enough to earn them their highest seeding in the tournament and a first-round bye.
But the time to rest is over, as their opponent will be Wisconsin, who is coming off a convincing victory over Ohio State.
The Badgers are led by pitchers Gabi Salo (5-4, 3.42 ERA with 55 strikeouts) and Tessa Magnanimo (10-15, 3.60 ERA and 95 strikeouts), while their offense churns thanks to the bats of Hilary Blomberg (.349 batting average) and Ava Kuszak (.331 batting average). It was Magnanimo who threw 132 pitches in a 5-1, complete game victory over the Buckeyes in Wednesday night’s opening round contest to advance the Badgers to the quarterfinals.
Wisconsin boasts a regular-season team batting average of just .270, while opponents feasted on Badgers’ pitching, with a lofty .300 batting average.
During the regular season, the Scarlet Knights took the series against Wisconsin in early April, losing the first game 5-2, before winning games two and three by scores of 12-1 and 4-1, respectively.
By comparison, the Scarlet Knights had a regular season team batting average of .300, while holding opponents to .243 at the plate. In addition, the Scarlet Knights are 12-6 for games played at neutral sites, which bodes well for tournament play.
The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, and will be carried on the Big Ten Network.