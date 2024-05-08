The Scarlet Knights are looking to continue what has been a memorable, historic fiftieth softball season, as they will face their opponent Wisconsin on Thursday night when the Big Ten Tournament continues.

With their second straight thirty-win season, the Knights had their best-ever finish since joining the Big Ten, reversing last year’s conference record of 9-14 into a 14-9 mark this season. That mark was not only a record for Big Ten victories for the program, but was good enough to earn them their highest seeding in the tournament and a first-round bye.

But the time to rest is over, as their opponent will be Wisconsin, who is coming off a convincing victory over Ohio State.