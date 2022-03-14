Rutgers players react to making NCAA Tournament for second straight year

Selection Sunday was kind to Rutgers as it found itself as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament as an 11th-seed and will face fellow No. 11 Notre Dame in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE For Ron Harper Jr., there was one reaction to hearing his team’s name called in the field of 68. “Relief,” Harper Jr. said. “I was coming in there nervous so once I saw our name up there I felt a lot better.”

It was always a mission for Geo Baker to return to the Big Dance coming off a heartbreaking 63-60 loss to Houston in the second round. “That was definitely one of the things I had in the back of my mind,” Baker said. “The way we lost last year, we didn’t like the way that ended and that’s the reason I came back and we’re all here again, we just wanted another chance at it.” This also marks the first time since 1975/1976 the Scarlet Knights made back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament. “In Rutgers fashion, I thought we were going to be the last team announced. I’m just happy to get it over with,” Baker continued. “I had no idea what was going to happen. I’m just happy it happened and now it’s March, 40 minutes gets you another 40 minutes.” Baker also admitted to feeling a lot of tension coming into Sunday, hoping he would get one more shot at March Madness. “I’ve been nervous this whole time,” Baker said. “I feel like we really worked hard for this. We built this thing up so we’re just happy to be here and try to get some wins.”