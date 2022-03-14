Rutgers players react to making NCAA Tournament for second straight year
Selection Sunday was kind to Rutgers as it found itself as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament as an 11th-seed and will face fellow No. 11 Notre Dame in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday.
For Ron Harper Jr., there was one reaction to hearing his team’s name called in the field of 68.
“Relief,” Harper Jr. said. “I was coming in there nervous so once I saw our name up there I felt a lot better.”
It was always a mission for Geo Baker to return to the Big Dance coming off a heartbreaking 63-60 loss to Houston in the second round.
“That was definitely one of the things I had in the back of my mind,” Baker said. “The way we lost last year, we didn’t like the way that ended and that’s the reason I came back and we’re all here again, we just wanted another chance at it.”
This also marks the first time since 1975/1976 the Scarlet Knights made back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament.
“In Rutgers fashion, I thought we were going to be the last team announced. I’m just happy to get it over with,” Baker continued. “I had no idea what was going to happen. I’m just happy it happened and now it’s March, 40 minutes gets you another 40 minutes.”
Baker also admitted to feeling a lot of tension coming into Sunday, hoping he would get one more shot at March Madness.
“I’ve been nervous this whole time,” Baker said. “I feel like we really worked hard for this. We built this thing up so we’re just happy to be here and try to get some wins.”
Despite sporting some tough losses to Lafayette, DePaul, and UMass, Rutgers was able to salvage its season thanks to six Q1 wins, including four in a row against Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
“There were highs and lows this season just like there are highs and lows in life,” Paul Mulcahy said. “A lot of people really got down on us at certain points of the season and we stayed the course and the committee got us in there so now it’s up to us to show who we are.”
Right now, Mulcahy's focus is on battling the Fighting Irish on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day.
“I would just say that we’re going to take it one game at a time,” Mulcahy said. “That’s all we can do and that’s all anybody can do so we’re just focused on Notre Dame.”
Similar to Mulcahy, Harper Jr. remained confident the Scarlet Knights could right the ship
“I know we dropped a couple of ones early but we play in the best league in the country,” Harper Jr. said. “We knew there were going to be a lot of opportunities to get back what we had lost.”
Although this is the Scarlet Knights’ second straight appearance in the tournament, the feeling as they walk into UD Arena will be much different considering last year only a certain amount of fans were allowed to be in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I feel like we can draw from playing in this but the atmosphere is going to be completely different,” Harper Jr. added. “Last year was the COVID tournament where there weren't that many people and still it was loud, I can’t wait to see what the atmosphere is like in Dayton.”
It a homecoming for Caleb McConnell considering he played high school basketball at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. He also lived in Dayton for quite some time growing up splitting time between there and Jacksonville, Fl.
“It’s definitely exciting getting to go back and play at home,” McConnell said. “I definitely have a lot of people back home who are also excited. It’s also fun to be able to play there with them.”
