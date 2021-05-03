The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to complete the sweep for the first time this season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Scarlet Knights swept the top Big Ten team in a 6-0 shutout win. Rutgers has won five out of their last six games against nationally ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights has truly been playing their best baseball recently and against the top teams in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers starting pitcher Brent Teller was terrific once again as he pitched a gem against one of the best hitting teams in the conference. Teller pitched seven innings allowing two hits, no runs, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller relieved Teller in the bottom of the eighth and threw well. Muller only threw one inning as he didn’t allow a hit, run and walk while also recording a strikeouts. Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich got the bottom of the ninth and able to shut the door and keep the shutout after allowing two base runners on a hit and walk.

The Rutgers offense had another very productive day at the plate they scored six runs on eleven hits to complete their first sweep. Right fielder Richie Schiekofer led the Scarlet Knights offense as he went 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Third baseman Chris Brito had a productive day at the dish as he went 2-4 with a double and base on ball. Left fielder Evan Sleight went 2-5 with a RBI and second baseman Kevin Welsh went 1-3 with a double and RBI walk.