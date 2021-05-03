 Rutgers Baseball picks up first sweep of season defeating No. 17 Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 11:41:36 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Rutgers picks up first sweep of season defeating No. 17 Nebraska

Hector Rodriguez
Staff Writer

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were able to complete the sweep for the first time this season against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Scarlet Knights swept the top Big Ten team in a 6-0 shutout win. Rutgers has won five out of their last six games against nationally ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights has truly been playing their best baseball recently and against the top teams in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers starting pitcher Brent Teller was terrific once again as he pitched a gem against one of the best hitting teams in the conference. Teller pitched seven innings allowing two hits, no runs, three walks and eight strikeouts.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Muller relieved Teller in the bottom of the eighth and threw well. Muller only threw one inning as he didn’t allow a hit, run and walk while also recording a strikeouts. Left-handed pitcher Dale Stanavich got the bottom of the ninth and able to shut the door and keep the shutout after allowing two base runners on a hit and walk.

The Rutgers offense had another very productive day at the plate they scored six runs on eleven hits to complete their first sweep. Right fielder Richie Schiekofer led the Scarlet Knights offense as he went 3-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Third baseman Chris Brito had a productive day at the dish as he went 2-4 with a double and base on ball. Left fielder Evan Sleight went 2-5 with a RBI and second baseman Kevin Welsh went 1-3 with a double and RBI walk.

What’s next?

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights won’t return to the diamond until Friday for their next weekend series. However, the Scarlet Knights return home for a four-game weekend series versus two teams.

Rutgers will first host the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday and Saturday. Rutgers played against Indiana earlier in the season and went 1-1 against the Hoosiers. After their two games versus Indiana, Rutgers will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers again on Sunday and Monday.

In the series opener, Rutgers take on Indiana Hoosiers Friday afternoon. Indiana has been very good this season with a 20-9 record. Rutgers will have left-handed pitcher Harry Rutkowski on the mound for the series opener. Left-handed pitcher Tommy Sommer will likely get the start for the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday. First pitch is at 2pm EST.

