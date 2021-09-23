Rutgers one of four programs frequently contacting 2023 WR Famah Toure
Irvington (NJ) 2023 wide receiver Famah Toure soaked in Rutgers' season-opening win against Temple in person and has soaked in plenty of love from the staff in September as a whole.The Scarlet Knig...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news