Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 17:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Offers 2022 Montverde Academy SG Dariq Whitehead

Jcd1vtpqmv4fgzjlg8ww
Twitter - @DraftExpress
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport.net
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers got the memo already. Dariq Whitehead, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey playing at Montverde Academy (FL), is really good at basketball. So good that as an eight grader, Whitehead played up...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}