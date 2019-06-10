News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-10 23:33:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers offers 2021 West Orange WR Raines after recent camp

E4v2giyutg2rufvd8swb
Raines following his performance at the Rivals Adizero Combine in Franklin, NJ, where he earned an invite to the next day's Rivals 3 Stripe Camp. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

West Orange (NJ) loses a number of key contributors to graduation this spring, but 2021 wide receiver Jayson Raines projects to be an important member of the Mountaineer offense come September.Rain...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}