Last Friday, Quince Orchard (MD) 2021 outside linebacker Demeioun Robinson joined what has become a recent large group of recruits whom Rutgers has been the first to offer. Robinson is being recruited as a pass rusher, but has proven he can play on the interior.





The Knight Report spoke with the 6-foot-4, 208-pounder about what the offer means to him and his standing with the school.





Robinson told the site this past year has been tough on him due to the death of several family members. He finds the opportunity to play football at the next level even sweeter knowing the loved ones he lost would be incredibly proud.





“The offer finally coming through means a lot,” he told TKR. “I did it for my brother and sister who are no longer with me. It feels great and I always knew I could do it.”





The sophomore still has over seven months before he can field calls and texts from collegiate coaches, but he has known of the interest the Scarlet Knights have had in him.





“Me, my head coach John Kelly and some of the Rutgers coaches have a good relationship,” he said. “Coach Kelly was the one who told me about the offer and I’m hoping to learn even more about Rutgers now that they are on my list.”





Robinson is aiming for a trip to Piscataway later in the offseason. He additionally holds an offer from Shepherd University, a Division-II school in West Virginia.