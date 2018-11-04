The Rutgers football team's offense came to life in the second half -- particularly in the passing game -- in the Scarlet Knights 31-17, point-spread-covering loss at Wisconsin on Saturday.

Rutgers tallied 111 yards in opening 30 minutes of play and upped that to 222 in second half to finish the game with 333.

"Got some things going in the second half offensively that we haven't in a while. That was good to see and we have to build on that," Rutgers head coach Chris Ash said after Big Ten contest.

Quarterback Artur Sitkowski completed 20-of-39 passes overall for 261 yards with one touchdown. He was just 7-of-19 in the first half for 70 yards.

Running back Raheem Blackshear managed just 38 yards rushing on 10 carries, but saw extensive action as a receiver in the slot and it paid off. Blackshear caught eight passes for 162 yards. He and Sitkowski connected on a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Blackshear finished with exactly 200 all-purpose yards on the day -- a career-high for the sophomore. He was the first Rutgers player to gain 100 yards receiving in a game since Jawuan Harris in 2016 against Indiana and first running back by trade since Paul James in 2014 versus Howard.

"Raheem Blackshear had a big day out of the slot and that was something we've talked about doing and today we did it. Raheem was Raheem. He made some huge plays, especially in the second half and the fourth quarter," Ash said.

In the third, Sitkowski hit Blackshear on the right side near the sideline, shed a tackle, and it took the ball deep into Wisconsin territory for a 40-yard gain. Justin Davidovicz capped the 13-play, 71-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal to get Rutgers on the scoreboard.

Blackshear also took a screen pass for 14 yards and then with about 10 minutes left in the game, Sitkowski passed to Blackshear for a 41-yard gain.

On the play, Blackshear lined up in the slot to the left in the middle of the field. After the snap, Blackshear headed inside of the coverage but then broke free to the left toward the sideline. Sitkowski got good protection in the pocket and found Blackshear. The initial defender fell down and then he made a few others miss with a nasty spin move straight from a video game.

"He made some critical catches and made guys miss. We haven't been able to do that offensively," Ash said. "It looked better in the second half."

Sitkowski clearly outplayed both Wisconsin quarterbacks who played, Alex Hornibrook and Jack Coan. He finished with no turnovers for the second game in a row after having 15 through the first seven games and got back up each time after getting hit a ton early on.

"That's the No. 1 thing -- protect the football -- and he did that. There were some throws we'd like to have seen him make and there was some catches we wish were made to make the production even better. But, in the second half, he made some good throws. He really stood in the pocket. He got hit a lot in the first half. They did a nice job scheming up a couple of blitzes they had for protections. He got hit but he stood in there in the second half and made some throws."

