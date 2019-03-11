It’s no secret that the Rutgers football had its share of struggles in 2018. The Scarlet Knights, afterall, went 1-11 and winless against Big Ten Conference competition.

While both the offense and defense failed to execute at times, especially early on, the defense improved midway through the season. The same can’t be said about the offense, however.

Rutgers finished 128th in yards-per-game (266.2), 128th in yards-per-completion (9.3), 115h in third-down conversions-per-game 4.7), 119th in third-down conversions (32.37 percent), 125th in passing yards-per-game (132.2), and 109th in completions-per-game (14.2), Four of the five teams under Rutgers are run-first option teams.

Rutgers also ended up dead last, 130th, in points-per-game (13.5).

Heading into the 2019 campaign, offensive coordinator John McNulty hopes to fix third downs and get the explosive passing game he talked about last year at this time that didn’t materialize during the season going.

“We weren’t very good in that area and that stops drives and doesn’t allow you to have a lot of plays,” McNulty said Monday of third down situations. “No. 2 is explosive plays. We’ll keep trying to generate them here against our defense and take shots while being smart. There a lot of things, but those are the two biggest. ...You can’t miss the easy ones.”

McNulty, who is only in his second season back with the Scarlet Knights after spending years in the NFL once he left Piscataway, believes he has a better understanding of his players and their strengths. He’s embracing the mountain-sized challenge of fixing the broken offense.

“The good thing is we have good kids and enough talent. I think we know each other a little bit better now. Sometimes you’ll just throw everything at them and wonder why they didn't respond one way or another. As the season goes on, you kind of learn the guys,” McNulty said.

“I think we have a better handle on what the end result will look like and we have a better feel for who can do what and we can maximize that talents. But, we’re staring at Mt. Everest here so every day we have to chip at it.”

Artur Sitkowski, now a sophomore, started 11 of the 12 games Rutgers played last season. Obviously winning just one game as a team will keep anybody’s seat warm, and so will four touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Head coach Chris Ash said after practice on Friday that someone can win the starting quarterback job this spring but he won’t announce anything or make a true decision.

The competition will once again live on through the summer.

“The quarterback position is just like any other position, it’s open. When you look back and you go 1-11, nobody played well enough,” Ash said. “There are guys who we think are frontrunners, but everyone has to improve. We recruited guys to add competition but there’s no depth chart or decision being made today.”

Sitkowski is joined by redshirt freshman Johnny Langan, true freshman early enrollee Cole Snyder, and walk-ons Cooper Heisey and Austin Albericci as the other signal callers on the roster.

“They’re all going to get reps,” Ash said. “At the end of the day, that position has to get better. If we’re going to have success, it starts with quarterback.”

