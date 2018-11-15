Similar to just about every single college football program in the country, the Rutgers coaching staff make decisions each year of trying players at some new positions in hopes of getting the best 11 players on the field at once.

This year we saw a midseason position switch when Rutgers head coach Chris Ash and the offensive staff made the decision to move offensive tackle Reggie Sutton to tight end in hopes of getting some better blocking from the position group.



“We went through a couple weeks where we were struggling on the edge, especially when running the ball,” McNulty told TKR. “So we decided to look at some alternatives and moving Sutton to tight end came up. It was also right on cue because we only had four games left.”

Despite the move happening a little over two games ago, Rutgers offensive coordinator John McNulty wishes that he would’ve thought of the idea sooner.

“I wish we would’ve talked about it before Northwestern,” mentioned McNulty. “We got him going with it a little bit with five games left and then the Wisconsin game hit and it was full speed ahead. All of his teammates are always cheering him on whenever he gets put in the game and he loves it.”