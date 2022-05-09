Rutgers men's, women's lax earn NCAA Tourney bids for second straight year

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Rutgers men's and women's lacrosse teams both heard their names called on Sunday as both programs made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

It is the second consecutive year the pair of teams earned bids.

The men's team is just one of five that made the tournament in back-to-back years. Rutgers was one of six schools that made both the men's and women's tournament this season, and is one of seven schools that both won a game in the tournament last spring.

The No. 3-ranked men was awarded the No. 6 seed and will host Harvard on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Yurcak Field. Rutgers graduation at SHI Stadum is on Saturday. It is the first time Rutgers will host an NCAA Tournament since 2003 against Georgetown at Yurcak, which is named after Ronald N. Yurcak, an All-American lacrosse player for the Scarlet Knights.

The No. 13-ranked women open on Friday against St. Joseph's (PA) at 2:30 p.m. at Stony Brook. The winner will face either Stony Brook or Drexel on Sunday.

Both teams made the final round of the Big Ten Tournament this past weekend.

"This is what the guys strive for throughout their career, to be able to participate in the NCAA Tournament," Rutgers men's lacrosse head coach Brian Brecht said. "This year what we accomplished, with a program record for wins, allowed us to be seeded and have a home game. Another step forward for our program, for our guys to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament for two straight seasons and now host a home game, I'm very proud of them and excited for this opportunity."

Men's bracket | Women's bracket