Rutgers Men's Hoops announces OOC Schedule for 2018 season

Richard Schnyderite
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball program announced its complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2018-2019 season on Wednesday morning.

Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.

"Adding two conference games, while also competing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Gavitt Tip-Off, has strengthened the schedule for all Big Ten programs," head coach Steve Pikiell said in a statement. "Factoring in our annual meeting with Seton Hall, we have a challenge ahead of us in both non-conference and conference play. It's a challenge we look forward to and one that's exciting for our fans. The RAC was rocking last year, and as we build the program, that's only going to grow. There are a lot of very talented teams coming to Piscataway. We are grateful for the support of Rutgers Nation and need them in the house in even greater force this year!

Rutgers Men's Basketball 2018 OOC Schedule
DATE OPPNENT SITE

November 9th

Fairleigh Dickinson (NEC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 11th

Drexel (CAA)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 16th

St. John's (Big East)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 19th

Eastern Michigan (MAC)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 23rd

Boston University (Patriot)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

November 28th

Miami Hurricanes (ACC)

Watsco Center (Coral Gables, FL)

December 8th

Fordham Rams (Atlantic 10)

Rose Hill Gymnasium (Bronx, NY)

December 15th

Seton Hall Pirates (Big East)

Prudential Center (Newark, NJ)

December 22nd

Columbia (Ivy League)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

December 29th

Maine (America East)

RAC (Piscataway, NJ)

