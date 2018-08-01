Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball program announced its complete non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2018-2019 season on Wednesday morning.

Below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' out of conference games.

"Adding two conference games, while also competing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Gavitt Tip-Off, has strengthened the schedule for all Big Ten programs," head coach Steve Pikiell said in a statement. "Factoring in our annual meeting with Seton Hall, we have a challenge ahead of us in both non-conference and conference play. It's a challenge we look forward to and one that's exciting for our fans. The RAC was rocking last year, and as we build the program, that's only going to grow. There are a lot of very talented teams coming to Piscataway. We are grateful for the support of Rutgers Nation and need them in the house in even greater force this year!