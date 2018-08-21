Rutgers men's basketball will once again be tested this upcoming season when it comes to the schedule. On Tuesday afternoon the Scarlet Knights announced their 2018-2019 conference schedule, which includes several matchups with some of the top teams in the country.

This is the first season where the Big Ten conference is experimenting with a early December conference games. Rutgers HC Steve Pikiell doesn't seem to mind the new schedule that much and hopes for to pack the RAC once again this season.

"Adding two conference games, while also competing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Gavitt Tip-Off, has strengthened the schedule for all Big Ten programs," head coach Steve Pikiell said in a statement. "Factoring in our annual meeting with Seton Hall, we have a challenge ahead of us in both non-conference and conference play. It's a challenge we look forward to and one that's exciting for our fans. The RAC was rocking last year, and as we build the program, that's only going to grow. There are a lot of very talented teams coming to Piscataway. We are grateful for the support of Rutgers Nation and need them in the house in even greater force this year!

In our graph below, you can find the dates, opponents, and locations of all of the Scarlet Knights' men's basketball games this season.