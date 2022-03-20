Rutgers making instant impression on 2025 in-state WR De'zie Jones

Rutgers got a visit from one of Garden State’s rising stars in 2025 DePaul Catholic (NJ) wide receiver De’zie Jones in January and made his trip worth it with an offer.

The Scarlet Knights are one of his six additional offers from the likes of Boston College, Connecticut, Maryland, Mississippi, Penn State and Syracuse.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder spoke with The Knight Report at this month’s Zone6ix Winter Showcase regarding the offer and what else the trip to Piscataway entailed.

“They took me into Coach [Greg] Schiano’s office where he offered me,” he told The Knight Report. “I got to take a tour around the facilities and see the student side of campus. It was a bigger visit than I expected.”