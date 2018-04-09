One of Rutgers top offensive targets has been 4-star Conwell Egan Catholic (Fairless Hills, PA) running back Patrick Garwo . On Monday evening the star running back took to Twitter to release his Top 6 schools. Making the cut were Rutgers, Wisconsin, Virginia, Boston College, North Carolina and Syracuse.

Since the beginning of the year, Garwo has visited North Carolina, Boston College and Syracuse. He regularly speaks with the staff at Rutgers and he's hoping to get back to campus sometime this spring or summer to meet with new running backs coach Nunzio Campanile. He visited two last year as he participated in a camp and took in Rutgers win over Maryland in November.

"Their message has been that they are going to change the program around," said Garwo. "They think I'm the guy who can help them get to the next level and continue the rebuild. I get messages from them all the time so things are going well with them."

The 5-foot-9, 197-pound running back is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey and the No. 18 running back in the country.