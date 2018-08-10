Rutgers loses LB Simmons to Transfer
On Friday afternoon, Rutgers redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons decided to take to Twitter to announce his transfer.
Appreciate it ❤️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/meJMuaQ2Gl— syhiem simmons (@4ever_Living4) August 10, 2018
There is no real explanation in his tweet as to why the transfer and Rutgers offered a no comment regarding the situation. However, it is believed that Simmons is one of six additional players who was involved in a Credit Card fraud investigation that is currently ongoing.
