On Friday afternoon, Rutgers redshirt freshman linebacker Syhiem Simmons decided to take to Twitter to announce his transfer.

There is no real explanation in his tweet as to why the transfer and Rutgers offered a no comment regarding the situation. However, it is believed that Simmons is one of six additional players who was involved in a Credit Card fraud investigation that is currently ongoing.

Stay tuned as always on our premium message board The Round Table for the latest surrounding Rutgers Athletics.