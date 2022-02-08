Rutgers looking to improve on the OL with bevy of new additions

"Well, that was certainly the aim. I'll let you know," Schiano said. "I really think they're impressive players, but until you coach them and until they get into your system, you can't really ever know."

The linemen will need to hit the weight room, put the pads on, and practice, but does head coach Greg Schiano think they are the answer to the unit that needed to improve?

Oh, there’s also one known commit in the 2023, and he’s an offensive linemen too.

Between the last two signing periods, December and February, the Scarlet Knights have signed 13 offensive linemen between scholarship freshmen, walk-ons, and transfers.

Care to take one guess on what position the Rutgers football team wanted to upgrade the most?

Rutgers brought in transfers JD DiRenzo from Sacred Heart, Willie Tyler III from Louisiana-Monroe, Curtis Dunlap Jr. from Minnesota, and Mike Ciaffoni from Colorado State. Tyler and DiRenzo will presumably play at tackle for Rutgers while Ciaffoni and Dunlap are guards.

Starting spots are open along the line at multiple positions. Really, only Hollin Pierce, who played at right tackle, is safe on paper.

"Certainly we didn't sign them not to play," Schiano said. "We're counting on them to play."

Jacob Allen, Kwabena Asamoah, Dantae Chin, Joe De Croce, Nelson Monegro, Emir Stinette, and Taj White are the seven scholarship rookies that Rutgers signed. They are the future, although, if you look at the 2021 season, the future could arrive for them this upcoming campaign.

Nick Ciaffoni and Brad Harris Jr. were added as well as walk-ons this week as was long snapper Sammy El Hadidi.

"I think it all goes with the theme of the offensive line. I've spoken to you guys from the beginning. That was certainly an area that was needed to develop, and I think that we have not developed quickly enough there, and that hurt us in our seasons, both seasons," Schiano said. "Do I hope that this -- we brought in seven freshmen linemen. Some of them are here now, some will come in June. Those are the future. But there's a small gap between the future and the 2022 season, and that was the purpose of all of those portal linemen."

The goal for adding all of the linemen the staff did is to not only bring in talent, but it now creates competition and depth.

"That's exactly it. That's it in our whole program right now," Schiano said. "I just addressed the team. It hasn't been as competitive a room as a team probably since we left, whatever that is, 10 years ago, but it's getting that way now. There's three recruiting classes in. There's, I guess, two portal groups that have come through. The competitive nature in the program is climbing. It'll continue to climb. That to me is the key. When Tuesday and Wednesday are the hardest days of the week, then you truly have a program. We're not there yet, but hopefully in the future we will be."

