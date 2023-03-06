What once was going to be a memorable season for this year's Rutgers men's basketball team has turned into an absolute disaster. The Scarlet Knights now are on the brink of possibly missing the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers was humming along in January into early February with an overall record of 16-7 and were sitting in second place in the Big Ten standings at 8-4. At this point in the season, many bracketologists forecasted Rutgers as a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament, while fans and analysts dreamt of scenarios where Rutgers could potentially earn a protected 4-seed. After all, Rutgers was playing high-level basketball with big road wins over then #1 ranked Purdue and Northwestern as well as blowout wins over Maryland and Penn State. However, no one saw the epic collapse that followed their February 4th win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden.

After their win over Michigan State, college basketball metrics analyst Bart Torvik gave Rutgers a 99.7% chance of making the NCAA Tournament with a potential 5-seed. After their loss to Northwestern on Sunday, Rutgers is now given a 41.6% chance of making the tournament with an 11-seed playing in the dreaded First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. It's truly been the woeful offensive play that has hurt Rutgers in the closing stretch of the regular season. "We can play all the defense in the world, but if we can't put the ball in the basket, that's a problem. Of course we're missing Mawot, but it's not like Mawot was lighting it up offensively," said Caleb McConnell after the loss to Northwestern on Sunday night. There's no question the magnitude of Mawot Mag's season ending ACL injury has greatly impacted this team, but there should be no excuse as to why the quality of play and execution has been so poor on the offensive side of the ball. Since Mag's injury, Rutgers has become one of the least efficient offensive teams in college basketball, and they are averaging just 60.1 points per game. Mag only averaged 7.8 points per game. Between November and the last week of January, Rutgers was a different offensive team. They may not have been the most efficient offensive team but they were connected and balanced. Now, the offense has become incredibly stale and appears less connected more than ever. No longer are we seeing Paul Mulcahy insert himself aggressively in the paint and back down defenders to slither his way to the basket. No longer are we seeing set plays where Rutgers can free up Cam Spencer for quality looks from beyond the arc. No longer are we seeing quality off-the-ball movement in the paint for a dish and score. No longer are we seeing the core of this team attack the basket with tenacity. Rutgers has been settling for too many poor shots, including a plethora of low-percentage mid-range jumpers or forced shots with the shot clock winding down. Opponents are allowing Rutgers to take those shots because the Scarlet Knights are likely to miss. In their last eight games, Rutgers is shooting an average of 40.7% from the field, 31.3% from 3-point range, and a 62.4% from the free-throw line. These numbers are just not good enough, and you certainly will not win games with those averages. The defense has been good in their last eight games as Rutgers still rates 4th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom; however, it's been the downright lack of offensive production in their last eight games that will haunt this team if they miss the NCAA Tournament. Sunday night against Northwestern was extremely eye opening of how this team has struggled offensively. The Scarlet Knights shot 36.4% from the field, 11.8% from 3-point range, and 52.4% from the free-throw line.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13, 10-10) will limp into the 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament on a two-game losing streak with no room for error as they are in a "must-win" situation to save their once promising season. With the loss to Northwestern on Sunday night, Rutgers earned a 9-seed in the conference tournament and will face 8-seed Michigan (17-14, 11-9) in Chicago on Thursday at 12 PM (BTN). Although Michigan closed out their regular season with two very close losses to Illinois and Indiana, the Wolverines look a bit rejuvenated and are playing good basketball. Prior to their two losses, the Wolverines had won three in a row, including a commanding 58-45 over Rutgers at The RAC on February 23rd. Michigan will be looking to win this game and the Big Ten Tournament to keep their postseason hopes alive. Michigan will be a very difficult match-up for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights will have to find ways to shut down Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin, Dug McDaniel, and Jett Howard as all four players will carry the bulk of the load for the Wolverines. Howard did not play against Rutgers in the February 23rd meeting due to a leg injury. Last time both teams met, Rutgers got off to a red hot 13-3 start against the Wolverines but cooled down and had a difficult time defending Dickinson when Omoruyi was on the bench catching a breather. Michigan was able to go on a big first half run, capture the lead, and never look back. If Rutgers is going to have any success against Michigan on Thursday, the Scarlet Knights are going to need Omoruyi on the floor for almost the entirety of the game to battle Dickinson but do not be surprised to see Woolfolk inserted into the game for a few sparse minutes to give Omoruyi a breather. Omoruyi must not get sucked out too high on the perimeter defensively because the Wolverines will capitalize and dish the ball down low to score without Omoruyi in the paint. There's not really much more you can ask for out of Caleb McConnell since he's played his heart out this season. The reigning 2022 Big Ten DPOY has been locked in defensively, and expect him to cover Jett Howard. Cam Spencer and Derek Simpson will likely be assigned to cover the very shifty Bufkin. It will be absolutely paramount Rutgers defends the perimeter real well to shutdown the Howard-Bufkin combo. Offensively, Rutgers will have to generate some offense by creating plays to free up Cam Spencer to catch and shoot. Rutgers is a better team when Cam Spencer is shooting the ball more often than not. Spencer only took five shot attempts against Northwestern on Sunday, which is not acceptable. Rutgers must also get the ball to Omoruyi down low, and if Omoruyi misses, the Scarlet Knights need to crash the glass for second chance put backs. Rutgers must settle for less jump shots and play less iso-ball by creating solid off-the-ball movement to draw defenders away from the basket. At some point, head coach Steve Pikiell is going to have to give the keys to Derek Simpson to lead the charge. The freshman has been fearless when driving to the basket and when fouled Simpson is averaging 82.2% from the free-throw line. Simpson is one of the few players on this Rutgers team that can beat players off the dribble, and he has not shied away from taking over a game offensively as we saw him spark the remarkable comeback against Penn State just a week ago. Simpson needs more minutes in the game against Michigan if Rutgers is to have any shot of winning this game. There's no question Paul Mulcahy has been in a serious rut, but it's been very uncharacteristic of him to not impose his will offensively and commit mistakes. Mulcahy has vanished offensively in his last eight games, as he is shooting the ball much less and has turned the ball over a total of 27 times. Can Paul turn it around in time against Michigan and perform like the player he was back in January?

