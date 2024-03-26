Earlier today, Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano spoke to the media following the first spring practice of the 2024 season today and announced some breaking news as previously injured linebacker Tyreem Powell has torn his achilles during training.

Now Powell missed a good chunk of this past season due to a broken hand that he suffered versus Indiana in late October. Before that he was on his way to a stellar junior year, as he accumulated 53 total tackles (25 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2 passes deflections and 1 forced fumble..

Now this will be a slight hit to the linebacker room, especially for the spring as they already lost leading tackler Deion Jennings due to him being out of eligibility. However they still return starter Mohamed Toure and as reported above, Powell is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2024 season.