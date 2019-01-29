Rutgers lands commitment from Don Bosco Prep K/P Guy Fava
Don Bosco Prep (NJ) 2019 kicker/punter Guy Fava kicked a football for the first time six months ago. He's now set to join Rutgers on the preferred walk-on offer he received from the school in December.
The big-footed lefty sat down with the site to detail why he chose the Scarlet Knights, his recruiting process as a whole and what makes him eager to get on the field.
"The ultimate factor in my decision is the opportunity that Rutgers has for me," Fava told The Knight Report. "I visited earlier in the month and one more time today before I made my decision. The support they have down there, the facilities and the school overall just totally blew out all the other programs I considered. I feel at home there."
Fava chose Rutgers over scholarship offers he held from Albany, Howard and Rhode Island. He found the recruiting process to be very restless.
"It was a hectic process," he said. "I narrowed it down to Rhode Island and Rutgers. What it came down to was which one had the best opportunity, and to me it was Rutgers."
Redshirt juniors Michael Maietti and Lawrence Stevens are the two Don Bosco graduates on the current roster. Fava believes the Big North alumni on the team make Rutgers feel even more like home.
"I remember watching Maietti play on the state championship team when I was only a freshman," he said. "It definitely impacted my choice because there are a lot of guys from our league there. They can see where I'm coming from and make me more comfortable."
Fava has faith in the Scarlet Knights moving forward, largely due in part to the positive culture he believes the coaching staff has installed as well as some of the players coming in.
"I like our recruiting class a lot and I think the attitude is encouraging," he said. "In my visits there, I could feel the good energy everyone had."
Fava converted on 11-of-13 field goals and all 38 of his extra points in 2018.