Don Bosco Prep (NJ) 2019 kicker/punter Guy Fava kicked a football for the first time six months ago. He's now set to join Rutgers on the preferred walk-on offer he received from the school in December.

The big-footed lefty sat down with the site to detail why he chose the Scarlet Knights, his recruiting process as a whole and what makes him eager to get on the field.

"The ultimate factor in my decision is the opportunity that Rutgers has for me," Fava told The Knight Report. "I visited earlier in the month and one more time today before I made my decision. The support they have down there, the facilities and the school overall just totally blew out all the other programs I considered. I feel at home there."

Fava chose Rutgers over scholarship offers he held from Albany, Howard and Rhode Island. He found the recruiting process to be very restless.

"It was a hectic process," he said. "I narrowed it down to Rhode Island and Rutgers. What it came down to was which one had the best opportunity, and to me it was Rutgers."