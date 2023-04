Rutgers got a rainy Sunday surprise when Linden (MI) 2024 tight end Monte Keener announced his pledge to the Scarlet Knights via Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder pledged to Greg Schiano's program over Indiana, Minnesota, and 11 others, making him the 6th commitment in Rutgers' 2024 class. Keener joins OL/DL Judah Pruitt, LB Sam Pilof, QB AJ Surace, RB Gabe Winovich, and OL Kenny Jones as members of CHOP24.

Keener's commitment comes on the heels of a visit to Piscataway last weekend. Sources indicate to The Knight Report that the program would like to add two tight ends this cycle, meaning RU will continue to look to add another talent at the position to pair with the Michigan-native.

Stay tuned for more from TKR on Keener's pledge.