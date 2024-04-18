Jyon Simon was set to take several cross-country visits this offseason, until he wasn't

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines defensive lineman spent last weekend at Rutgers and just days later, he is the latest to commit to Greg Schiano's program.

"It's Rutgers!" Simon said. "They truly check off all my boxes. Relationships. Scheme. Teaching. Academics. Trust...and last but not least F.A.M.I.L.Y.

"The atmosphere, the players, the coaches, relationships, the positive feel, the structure. They're really trying to build something in Jersey!"

Simon picked RU over two dozen scholarship offers from coast to coast, becoming the fifth pledge in the 2025 class to date.