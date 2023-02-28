Saturday afternoon featured an amazing opportunity for the Scarlet Knights men's lacrosse team. Rutgers came into the game ranked 13th in the nation and they were looking to bounce back after losing to Army 14-13 last weekend. Rutgers welcomed the Loyola Greyhounds, the No. 5 ranked team in the country. The Scarlet Knights pulled off a huge 10-6 victory behind seven points from Shane Knobloch, three goals from Dante Kulas and Kyle Mullin’s 16 save performance.

Rutgers started off the game exactly how they wanted. They took a 2-0 lead in the first frame behind back to back step down goals from Dante Kulas. The Scarlet Knights were playing elite team defense to start off the quarter. Shane Knobloch followed it up with a low bounce shot on the run that snuck in. Rutgers had a 3-0 lead with 5:07 in the first quarter. After being locked down, Loyola's offense finally got things going. Evan James caught the ball through traffic and had a nice finish. The next possession Rutgers failed to clear while down a player and Loyola cashed in to make it a one goal deficit at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Rutgers defense was flying around and they were very tough to beat one on one. The score stayed the same until 8:13 in the 2nd quarter where Adam Poitras caught a pass inside and ripped one high to tie the game. It turned into a defensive war with the next five minutes being scoreless. Noah Daniels forced a bad shot from Evan James which then created a chance. Rutgers cleared the ball and Shane Knobloch wasted no time. He got down the alley for another right handed stinger to give Rutgers the 4-3 lead. Loyola had a player up opportunity and their star freshman Matthew Minicus tied the game at 4 going into the half.

The third quarter was the turning point in this one. Jonathan Dugeino won the opening faceoff of the quarter, he found Dante Kulas for another step down goal. On the next offensive possession, Shane Knobloch burned a short stick defensive middie again, and found Ross Scott coming around a screen for his first goal of the game. Rutgers scored those two goals in the first minute of the third quarter. Just under the 12 minute mark, Shane Knobloch went underneath his defender and scored underhand to give Rutgers a 7-4 lead. Kyle Mullin had a point blank save and Jack Stahanczyk picked up the ground ball. He hit a homerun pass to Shane Knobloch who then found Brian Cameron for the transition goal to extend the lead to 4. Rutgers closed out the third quarter with a 9-5 lead over the Greyhounds.

In the fourth quarter, the Rutgers defense continued to be steady. Ethan Rall, Bobby Russo and Jack Stahanczyk anchored the back end all afternoon long. They held a 9-6 lead before Shane Knobloch who was an outstanding initiator found Brian Cameron for his second goal. Rutgers controlled the game the rest of the way, handing Loyola their first loss of the season. Rutgers welcomes St Johns on February 28th for a non conference battle. You can watch this game on Big Ten Plus.