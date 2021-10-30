Rutgers keeps bowl hopes alive with win at Illinois

Coming off of its bye week, the Scarlet Knights had to use four quarterbacks in the game, Noah Vedral, Cole Snyder, Johnny Langan, and Gavin Wimsatt, a freshman who enrolled early.

“That's what we talked about. Can you sustain that and focus? To stay focused for three and a half or four hours, it's hard at anything. I thought that was our emphasis. I thought our guys last week and in the bye week did a good job of getting back to basics. Our coaches, players had to work through some things. The offensive, as I've said all along, we'll go as far as they take us. They did a good job today. We rushed for over 200 yards. It was huge and to stop the run conversely, defensively after a team that went out and really ran the ball well.”

“That was a team victory,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said after the victory. “We went through hot and cold spells a little bit O and D and the kicking game was inconsistent throughout the day, but I really thought all three phases complemented each other. We were far from perfect, but that was what we said it was going to be. It was gonna be a tough Midwestern football game and you kind of just had to get really dirty today to win the game. I thought our guys just kept chopping every play.”

Rutgers outgained Illinois, 388-297, and made key stops when it had to defensively. It also got another superb day from punter Adam Korsak.

Vedral left the game on numerous occasions due to injuries, but was a warrior. Vedral completed just 10-of-21 passes for 138 yards, but he ran for 56 yards putting his body on the line despite hurting all over. Vedral scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter on the ground and sealed the game with a read option carry late in the game to move the chains.

He is a tough, tough guy and he's a tough, tough competitor,” Schiano said. “Got knocked out of the game twice. First time, I didn't think he would come back. Just came back and executed at a very high level. It's stuff that he does that no one sees. Very, very inspiring.”

Wimsatt, the prized quarterback recruit from Owensboro, KY., came in for Vedral with time winding down in the third seemingly out of nowhere. Rutgers was facing a fourth-and-5 from the Illinois 33-yard line, and Wimsatt took the snap, dropped back, avoid a rush on the right side, and threw a crisp pass across his body to wide receiver who was running a drag route from right to left. Melton caught it and picked up 13 yards for a first down.

“He came in and avoided the rush and put one on Bo's chin. Big time play in a clutch situation,” Schiano said. “(Offensive coordinator) Sean and I have discussed how to get him involved slowly. He has a few packages that he's involved in and just felt like that was a good time to throw him in there.”

Schiano was pleased with what he saw from Wimsatt, and was very glad to see Vedral come up big as well and show the heart that he did.

“I just wanted to make sure that we're bringing him along the right way, maybe not fourth-down there during a big game on the road. I wanted to get him his first shot off on the road, so there wasn't all the fanfare of our fans,” Schiano said. “I was pleased. I was glad to get him in. Certainly glad he was able to do what he did. And really glad that Noah was able to return and lead us to victory.”

Langan ran the ball on fourth down for Rutgers’ first of three fourth down conversions of the day in the first quarter. Rutgers would later score on the drive on a Kyle Monangai touchdown. Langan also caught a tough grab while getting hit hard in the second half. The former full-time quarterback continues to make noise now at tight end and all over the field.

“Johnny played really well. Johnny the last three weeks, his career's gone up,” Schiano said. “He's become a full time tight end yet still goes in, makes those plays at quarterback running the football, and he's really becoming a big-time tight end. That's going to be really big for us moving forward.”

Illinois got on the scoreboard with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Peters to Isaiah Wlliams to make it 7-7. Williams played quarterback for the Illini in last fall’s win over the Scarlet Knights.

A Valentino Ambrosio put Rutgers back on top at 10-7 in the second, but Peters later used Rutgers’ aggressiveness on defense to complete a 26-yard screen pass for a touchdown.

Rutgers, though, would outscore the Illini 10-0 in the second half. Along with Vedral’s touchdown run, Ambrosio made a 25-yard field goal with 3:53 to go.

After running for 300 yards in two out of the last three games, Rutgers held Illinois to 107 yards. Meanwhile, Rutgers tallied 230 rushing yards of its own.

“I thought the coaches did a great job assembling a plan not only for their regular run game, but that multiple linemen run game. I came down to the players executing and tackling,” Schiano said. “We didn't tackle the way we can and there was one ball that went over the top and that can't happen. But tackling is the key. If you can be a great tackling team, you can play great defense. And we weren't great at tackling today but we were much better than we were a week ago and that's what's got to continue to improve.”

After Ambrosio made his last field goal to put Rutgers ahead by six, Illinois started driving down the field and got into Rutgers territory. Before a fourth-and-1 play from the 34-yard line, Schiano called a timeout. Once play resumed, cornerback Kessawn Abraham stopped Chase Brown behind the line of scrimmage for a 4-yard loss. Rutgers would then run the clock out.

Abraham finished with four tackles. He had a strong pass breakup early in the game when Rutgers forced two straight three-and-outs to start.