It's official, Rutgers Football will play Miami Hurricanes in the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Bowl on Dec. 28th inside of Yankees Stadium in Bronx, New York.

Rutgers started off its season hot with a record of 6-2 and wins over Northwestern, Temple, Virginia Tech, Wagner, Michigan State, and Indiana. However, the Scarlet Knights finished their season on a four-game losing streak with losses to Ohio State, Iowa, Penn State, and Maryland. Rutgers also suffered losses to Michigan and Wisconsin.

On the flip side, Miami is in year two of the Mario Cristobal era which had an ugly first year in 2022, but bounced back nicely to finish this year with a record of 7-5 (3-5). They won all four of their out of conference games versus Bethune-Cookman, Miami (OH), Temple and Texas A&M, along with winning ACC games versus Boston College, Clemson and Virginia.

Now this matchup has some history behind as Miami's Head Coach Mario Cristobal was on staff under Greg Schiano as the program's O-Line coach from 2001-03 and was heavily considered the favorite to replace Schiano when he left for the NFL, but ultimately Kyle Flood was selected to lead the Knights.

On top of that, this is also a former Big East game as the two have met on the gridiron on 11 different occasions with the Hurricanes winning all of them. The most recent matchup took place in 2003 where Miami defeated Rutgers 34-10 on the Hurricanes home turf.