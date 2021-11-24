Rutgers’ list of 2023 defensive line targets is long, but just two in-state names are on it in Bergen Catholic (NJ) standouts Sydir Mitchell and DJ Samuels.

The Rivals250 standout in Mitchell is hearing from one of three coaches on staff frequently, including head coach Greg Schiano who he has plenty of respect for.

“They pretty much talk to me every day,” he told The Knight Report. “If Coach Schiano can’t call me, he shoots me a text. He’s a really good coach and he’s laid back. It’s the same thing with Coach [Jim] Panagos and Coach [Nunzio] Campanile. They text me if I can’t call.”