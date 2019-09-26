Here is a couple of takeaways from the first official Rutgers Hoops practice of the 2019-2020 season.

— HC Steve Pikiell seemed a little more vocal and energized than in the past. He was very into it today and hard on the guys. He appears very excited for the upcoming season.

—As we mentioned before on the message board, Daniel Lobach is out for some time, likely for the season with a knee injury. Also, forward Akwasi Yeboah was also held out of today’s practice. Both of them were on the side working out on the stationary bikes. Yeboah did more than Lobach, was still taking it easy.

— The lineups this year will get real interesting. Expect a lot of “position-less basketball” from Rutgers this season. Almost every player on this team can play multiple positions. The guys are versatile.

— Jacob Young continues to impress in his first official Rutgers practice after missing last year due to transfer. He has an extremely quick first step and can get to the hole with ease. He also looked very good playing defense on Ron Harper in one on ones.

— I didn’t think it was possible, but I believe Caleb McConnell grew even more. He is now listed at and looks like a legit 6-foot-7 per the official roster. He is one that could play anywhere from the one, two or three.