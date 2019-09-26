Rutgers Hoops Thursday Practice Notebook -- 9/26
Here is a couple of takeaways from the first official Rutgers Hoops practice of the 2019-2020 season.
— HC Steve Pikiell seemed a little more vocal and energized than in the past. He was very into it today and hard on the guys. He appears very excited for the upcoming season.
—As we mentioned before on the message board, Daniel Lobach is out for some time, likely for the season with a knee injury. Also, forward Akwasi Yeboah was also held out of today’s practice. Both of them were on the side working out on the stationary bikes. Yeboah did more than Lobach, was still taking it easy.
— The lineups this year will get real interesting. Expect a lot of “position-less basketball” from Rutgers this season. Almost every player on this team can play multiple positions. The guys are versatile.
— Jacob Young continues to impress in his first official Rutgers practice after missing last year due to transfer. He has an extremely quick first step and can get to the hole with ease. He also looked very good playing defense on Ron Harper in one on ones.
— I didn’t think it was possible, but I believe Caleb McConnell grew even more. He is now listed at and looks like a legit 6-foot-7 per the official roster. He is one that could play anywhere from the one, two or three.
#RHoops guard @MontezMathis looks much improved so far ⚔️🛡 pic.twitter.com/PHJ3vOoGvg— Richie Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) September 26, 2019
— Montez Mathis looks to be a step quicker this year and has really worked on his shooting. Just from the couple of one on one reps early on and his release looks to be a little quicker.
— Big man Shaq Carter completely revamped his body this season. Expect him to play a lot of both the four and the five. He was seen hustling hard up and down the court. The first thing you notice is how much quicker he is with shuffling his feet on the defensive side of the ball. He will be a major contributor this season and will likely push for a starting spot.
— The players are still adjusting to the new longer 3-point line. They worked on drills with getting their feet back behind the arc, and they were inconsistent. However, Geo Baker looked smooth and was hitting his shots. Mulcahy has a little work to do in regards to his outside shot.
— One guy that has a little bit of an advantage with this new three point line is Akwasi Yeboah. This is the same three point line that is also used over in Europe. He was shooting some deep shots in practice today and hit on a good amount.
— Look for the team to run a lot more this season. They worked a lot on conditioning of sorts and getting out in transition. This team is going to be fun to watch.
— Peter Kiss is an afterthought for many, but he played aggressive defense today with active hands and he even was able to force some turnovers in transition.
— The captains this year are Baker and Carter. Good for Carter who has only been at Rutgers for a year. Being a senior, even though he came from elsewhere, helps as he is a veteran.
— A couple of interesting visitors at today’s practice included some coaches from the Team Rio U16 team aka the AAU coaches of 2021 Rutgers target Trey Patterson.