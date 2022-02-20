Rutgers Hoops suffers close loss to No. 5 Purdue

The four game winning streak for Rutgers Basketball came to an end today as they suffered a tough 84-72 loss to No. 5 Purdue today inside of Mackey Arena.

The Scarlet Knights were led today by Paul Mulcahy who finished the game with a team high 15pts to go along with 6asts and 2rebs. Along with Mulcahy, Rutgers also got a solid contribution out of arguably the Big Ten’s best perimeter defender in Caleb McConnell who finished with 2pts, 6rebs, 6asts and 3stls.

Now despite a decent offensive performance, it wasn’t enough to overcome the potent Boilermaker offense, as they went to score 84 total points, 45 of which came in the first half.

Overall it wasn’t the prettiest of games for Rutgers, but they did face arguably the Big Ten’s best team. Just have to move past this and on to the next one.