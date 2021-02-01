Rutgers Hoops recruiting analysis: 2022 SG Kyle Hicks
The 2022 basketball class is loaded with talent, and Rutgers has extended offers to multiple players. Today, TKR focuses on one of New England's top prospects, two-guard Kyle Hicks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news