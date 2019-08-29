Rutgers Hoops offers 2020 Kentucky big man Gethro Muscadin
2020 center Gethro Muscadin recently narrowed his list of schools to eight with Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, UNLV, Texas Tech, New Mexico, VCU and UConn involved.Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news