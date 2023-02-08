In today's current recruiting culture, with the hard impact NIL and the portal has sustained, college coaches are more prone to recruit transfers and graduate transfers. For Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell and staff, however, being extremely active on the AAU scene, high school, and prep scene has paid dividends.

The Scarlet Knights recently gained a commitment from Ace Bailey, a versatile 6-foot-10 forward from national power McEachern (GA). A five star recruit who is widely regarded as the highest ranked recruit ever to commit to the program, Bailey's commitment gives Rutgers a no.3 nationally ranked recruiting class for 2024.

And while the Scarlet Knights appear to be going guns-a-blazing to get five star 6-foot-6 Don Bosco Prep point guard Dylan Harper, there are several unique prospects the program has gained traction with throughout the country.

While Rutgers has bolstered their backcourt with 2024 commit Dellquan Warren of Keystone Prep Academy, and Harper's commitment appears to be slated for this off-season or summer, there are a gaggle of enticing frontcourt options. Here is a look: