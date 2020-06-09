One of the biggest adjustments that college coaches across the country have had to deal with lately is the adjustment of recruiting virtually compared to recruiting in person.

Just recently the NCAA announced the decision to extend the dead period until late July, removing yet another evaluation period for college basketball coaches, thus making recruiting that much harder.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The Knight Report spoke to Rutgers basketball head coach Steve Pikiell to get his thoughts on recruiting during the dead period and how he will adjust to the new rules.

“I mean recruiting is changing by the minutes all the time,” Pikiell said in a video call with the media recently. “You keep hearing different rumors on when it is starting up and when it isn’t. I feel real good about our program currently because we have a lot of good young players and I feel real good with a lot of kids that we are involved with right now. But you know it is really different recruiting like this, I’m very much a coach who likes guys to come and see everything, watch us practice, meet the guys in the program because I think what helps sells Rutgers basketball is the people. It’s very hard to get that feel when you are doing virtual recruiting calls and tours. We have the best facility now in the country, it is very hard to get that feel right now, even though we are doing our best through some of the virtual tours. We are also doing very well with player development and it’s really hard for guys to see that too without guys coming to campus. There is just challenges now and when you throw in the transfer portal, the numbers are the highest they’ve ever been in history there and it’s only going to grow. There are just a lot of moving parts.”