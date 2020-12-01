Two Scarlet Knights made the list, for the men’s list it was junior forward Ron Harper Jr. and for the women’s list it was senior guard Arella Guirantes , both lists are comprised of 50 of the country's best players in both men’s and women’s basketball.

The John R. Wooden Award, given annually to the nation's best college basketball player in good academic standing, announced its preseason watch list Tuesday.

Harper Jr is currently averaging a team high 20.3 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with his 2.7 assists per game. He is also shooting 57.8% from the field and 37.5 from deep.

As for Guirantes, she also leads her team in scoring averaging 22.0 points per game to go with her 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Rutgers is one of seven schools to have at least one player on each of the men’s and women’s list, joining the likes of Baylor, Kentucky, Michigan, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UConn and UCLA.