With 17 minutes left in the second half, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights found themselves in a massive hole down 19 points to the Penn State Nittany Lions. It almost looked certain Penn State was going to run Rutgers out of their gym and pick up a huge win pushing themselves to the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble while putting the Scarlet Knights' season in dire straits. Down 40-21 and knowing his team needed a spark, head coach Steve Pikiell turned to freshman Derek Simpson and inserted him back into the game. Little did Pikiell know his second half decision to insert Simpson into the game would lead to the most improbable come-from-behind victory Rutgers has had in nearly 27 years. The victory gave Rutgers a fourth Q1 road win on the season, brought the Scarlet Knights closer to the NCAA Tournament for a third season in a row, and helped this team find its confidence.

After all, it was Simpson who saved Rutgers from total embarrassment in the first half after the Scarlet Knights found themselves down 26-9 with about 5 minutes left in the half. Simpson scored 9 points, had 1 assist, and 2 rebounds to close out the first half to draw Rutgers within 31-21 at the break. Simpson stepped up in the second half and was the key player who helped Rutgers secure the victory over Penn State. By the end of the night, Simpson finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Simpson's aggressiveness on offense was just what this team needed and it came at the right time during the most critical point of the season. There aren't too many ball handlers on this team that have the quickness and speed to beat defenders off the dribble like Simpson. Simpson's style of play is very reminiscent of Rutgers great Geo Baker. Both players played the game with fearlessness and edginess. Oskar Palmquist is another incredible development for Rutgers. This is a guy who never even played a minute in January, and now he's in the starting lineup averaging 20.6 minutes per game in the last three games. It may have taken Palmquist a couple of games to get settled in and to find a rhythm for the natural feel of a Big Ten game, but for him to come off the bench and to become such an important player to this team has been very rewarding. Palmquist won't blow you away on defense, but he has become serviceable and doesn't make mistakes. On the other end of the floor, Palmquist has been able to step up and drill three-point shots at key moments in games. It was Palmquist who delivered two haymaker three-point shots that took a big bite out of Penn State's lead last week. Rutgers as a team struggles dearly from three-point range as the Scarlet Knights are averaging 32.4% which ranks 274 in college basketball. Palmquist's ability to shoot the three-point shot is a big boost and intangible to this team's offense. Palmquist is second to Cam Spencer in shooting three-pointers as he is averaging 40.7% from deep on the season and he is also averaging 44.2% from deep in his last three games. Although still very young and raw, Antwone Woolfolk's development has steadily progressed, and it's been quite noticeable in the last few games. The freshman has been called up from the bench to provide quality minutes to allow Cliff Omoruyi to get a break during games. It may not show up on the stat sheet but Woofolk has played very good defense in the post in his last two games as he's been making the correct reads and playing physical with some of the best big men in the Big Ten. Despite only playing three minutes against Michigan, Woofolk provided a defensive spark for the Scarlet Knights when he prevented Hunter Dickinson from scoring and he played very physical. After losing Mawot Mag for the season, any observer could see it took a few games for this team to figure things out and to rebuild confidence. During the tough stretch Rutgers has endured the last two weeks, Pikiell had been forced to experiment with new rotations and test players on the floor. The win over Penn State revealed Rutgers has finally discovered its new identity post-injured Mag and they have built their confidence. Pikiell has found a reliance on these three players coming off the bench rather than relying on his starters and veterans to play extended minutes on the floor in games.

WHAT TO EXPECT?

The last time Rutgers (18-11, 10-8) and Minnesota (7-20, 1-16) met on the hardwood, the Scarlet Knights came away with a resounding 90-55 blowout win over the Gophers. Minnesota was short-handed in the loss and Rutgers took advantage. Six players for Rutgers scored in double-figures and the Scarlet Knights had one of their most efficient offensive games of the season. This time around, expect things to be different this time around. Rutgers is still averaging just under 59 points per game in their previous five contests and they will be without Mawot Mag, who was one of the players that scored in double-figures last time. Offensive production is going to have come from Cam Spencer, Cliff Omoruyi, and Derek Simpson. Rutgers is successful when Cam Spencer is given space and the opportunity to shoot more often than not. Rutgers must also design plays for Derek Simpson to aggressively drive to the hoop or beat players off the dribble. Minnesota will most certainly struggle defensively in the post, and Rutgers must continue to feed the ball down low to big man Cliff Omoruyi. Paul Mulcahy has been in a serious rut the last few games and Rutgers is going to have to continue to rely on his veteran leadership to win games. Whatever is going on with Mulcahy, Thursday's game will present an opportunity to snap out of it and get back to playing basketball the way he was earlier this season. Rutgers is a much better team when Mulcahy is shooting and backing down defenders in the lane. Look for Rutgers to have designed plays for the ball to be kicked out to Oskar Palmquist to drill a few three-point shots in this game, which was stated earlier is a new lethal intangible for this team. Palmquist is reliable for deep so why not give the big fella a few opportunities? Aundre Hyatt has been down the last couple of games but his abilities are going to be highly desired in Thursday's game. If Hyatt can get going on both ends of the floor there may be no stopping him. Hyatt has the ability to drive strong to the hoop on the offensive end, and nab rebounds on the defensive end. Defensively, if Rutgers can replicate the same effort they put forth against Penn State in the second half, there's no way Minnesota can beat Rutgers. Look for Caleb McConnell to continue to be disruptive and Rutgers to force Minnesota to take uncomfortable shots. Cliff Omoruyi should be able to take advantage in the post by grabbing rebounds and blocking shots. Omoruyi has been phenomenal defensively in the post in the last three games. The biggest thing for Rutgers tonight is to not get complacent. Yes, Minnesota is last place in the Big Ten and are struggling throughout the season, but Rutgers must avoid a letdown and stay focused. At this point, it doesn't matter if Rutgers blows Minnesota out, they just need to win the game.

