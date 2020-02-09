PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got back to their winning ways, as they came back from down 18 at one point to beat Northwestern, 77-73. Rutgers is now now 8-5 in conference play and 17-7 overall on the year, as the are now one step closer to earning their first NCAA Tournament bid in 29 years.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $50 GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD — THEY NEVER GAVE UP THE SKINNY: This game pretty much describes the 2019-2020 Rutgers Hoops season so far. Some early struggles, but they never gave up. Despite being down by as much as 18 at one point, the Scarlet Knights continued to claw their way back time and time again. This game once again showed that no matter how much this Scarlet Knights team is down by, they are never out of any game. THE BAD - THE SUNDAY SCARIES (AT LEAST THE FIRST HALF)

THE SKINNY: The Sunday Scaries were in full effect inside the RAC today, well at least they were in the first half. The Scarlet Knights struggled to score and defend for a majority of the first half today against Northwestern. Rutgers defense gave up a whopping 38 points in the first half, which is tied for the second most this season (Iowa - 38 / St. Bonaventure - 43). They also couldn’t hit anything from beyond the arc, going 0-of-9 from three in the first half. Add in the fact that they were down by 18 at one point and you get one ugly first half of basketball.

.@Geo_Baker_1 for THREE and it's GOOD! #Rutgers ties it at 66, with one minute left. pic.twitter.com/FV5fGxzAns — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) February 10, 2020

PLAY OF THE GAME: Geo Baker with the crossover and hits the step back three to tie the game at 66-66 with one minute left. UP NEXT: Rutgers will travel to the Midwest for a Wednesday night matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm EST and fans can catch the game live on BTN. More to come right here on The Knight Report.