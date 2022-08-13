Rutgers holds its first of two intersquad scrimmages of training camp

Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! ($50 savings)

The Rutgers football team held its first scrimmage of training camp inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway under sunny skies and late spring-like temperatures.

The scrimmage lasted about two hours and 45 minutes.

“There were some really good things, some not so good things, and some in between things which is what I expected,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “Operationally we’re ahead, but execution wise nine practices is I’d say we’re about where I thought we would. I’d like to be better, but that’s unrealistic.”

Over the next two days, the coaches and the team will devour the film and learn from the mistakes.

“This will be an important week for us to learn from this and make strides,” Schiano said.

Nine practices in, the quarterback competition between Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon is still unsettled.

“They all have a feel for the offense. When the bullets start flying and it’s live football -- they’re still not getting hit wearing green jerseys. It’s getting hot,” Schiano said. “This is where your knowledge from the meeting room and 7-on-7 gets tested when there’s a live pass rush and the receivers are getting bumped around. This was a good experience for all of them. Everybody got to play a substantial amount. We’ll have plenty of tape to evaluate.”

A lot is riding on the quarterback play this season, but that means nothing if the offense line can’t keep up whoever or open holes from the running backs. The unit is still a work in progress, and they have to cut down on penalties. That goes for the entire team as well.

“I do have to watch the film to see it exactly, but I thought blocking wise there were good things in pass protection,” Schiano said. “But, sometimes I thought the defense did a good job pressuring. One thing wasn’t good were the penalties. This is the first time we had officials. That’s part of shining.

“We don’t know who the best five are right now. We have to find out who those five are and get them on the field at the right position, and then you try to find six, seven, and eight and get a pair and a spare.”