Rutgers holds its first of two intersquad scrimmages of training camp
The Rutgers football team held its first scrimmage of training camp inside SHI Stadium in Piscataway under sunny skies and late spring-like temperatures.
The scrimmage lasted about two hours and 45 minutes.
“There were some really good things, some not so good things, and some in between things which is what I expected,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “Operationally we’re ahead, but execution wise nine practices is I’d say we’re about where I thought we would. I’d like to be better, but that’s unrealistic.”
Over the next two days, the coaches and the team will devour the film and learn from the mistakes.
“This will be an important week for us to learn from this and make strides,” Schiano said.
Nine practices in, the quarterback competition between Noah Vedral, Gavin Wimsatt, and Evan Simon is still unsettled.
“They all have a feel for the offense. When the bullets start flying and it’s live football -- they’re still not getting hit wearing green jerseys. It’s getting hot,” Schiano said. “This is where your knowledge from the meeting room and 7-on-7 gets tested when there’s a live pass rush and the receivers are getting bumped around. This was a good experience for all of them. Everybody got to play a substantial amount. We’ll have plenty of tape to evaluate.”
A lot is riding on the quarterback play this season, but that means nothing if the offense line can’t keep up whoever or open holes from the running backs. The unit is still a work in progress, and they have to cut down on penalties. That goes for the entire team as well.
“I do have to watch the film to see it exactly, but I thought blocking wise there were good things in pass protection,” Schiano said. “But, sometimes I thought the defense did a good job pressuring. One thing wasn’t good were the penalties. This is the first time we had officials. That’s part of shining.
“We don’t know who the best five are right now. We have to find out who those five are and get them on the field at the right position, and then you try to find six, seven, and eight and get a pair and a spare.”
If there was one position on offense that has taken a step up is wide receiver. Multiple pass catchers made tough grabs throughout the day, but there were some things that need to be cleaned up.
“They made some really nice catches,” Schiano said. “I think we didn’t block as well as we are capable of. I’m not really watching that. I watch the quarterback and the interior more. In the two-minute drill we had a bust on the route. Can’t do that.”
On the other side of the ball, the defensive line continues to make strides too. The added depth across the line keeps one another fresh and therefore more effective on the field.
“We do have more depth, but we have some guys banged up. They’re not long term injuries, but they kept some guys from scrimmaging today,” Schiano said. “The depth though can get tested quickly. We do have more guys who are comfortable playing than we did have. They know what they are doing and they are strong enough to battle.”
A hot topic on defense has been the linebackers whether it’s the small number of bodies are the Drew Singleton saga. The latter is almost over, but the former still stands. They are improving however.
“Again, that’s one of those where I want to watch the tape. We miss-fit a couple plays with the threes and fours. I didn’t feel that with the ones and twos,” Schiano said. “I think we miss-fit one pass play. But other than that I think the linebackers played well. They had some TFLs which means they are decisive or blitzing.
“We had to move Jamier (Wright-Collins) from running back because of the depth of the linebackers. Would we have done it if we had more depth, I don’t know. We have some young backs who are really good. We have some experience. We have to figure out when they’ll get in the game and what they do best.”
Jude McAtamney was the first to get the chance in the scrimmage to kick both extra points and field goals. Right now the Ireland native is the favorite to take over the open placekicker job.
“Jude has a strong leg,” Schiano said. “He’s the frontrunner, but you have to let the competition play out. Four guys kicked today which I’ve never done. They deserved the chance. Next week we’ll lock in on the two guys. It was good. I even rely on the specialists to tell me a lot like why did you miss this kick? They know better than I do. Even if they make a kick. Next scrimmage we’ll work kickoffs too which is important.”
The Scarlet Knights have a full week of practice upcoming before the second and final scrimmage next week. Their first game is on Sept. 3 at Boston College.
