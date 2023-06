Iona Prep (NY) 2025 offensive lineman Rowan Byrne has become a hot commodity. With programs like Texas A&M, Penn State, Stanford, Wisconsin, Duke, Maryland, and others recently coming in with scholarships, Byrne now holds 15 offers.

But Rutgers was the first to offer back on June 3 of 2022, and the Scarlet Knights continue to be a major contender in the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder's recruitment, getting their latest visit from him on Tuesday for the first CHOP Elite camp.