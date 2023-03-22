After the best possible outcome during the Rutgers Tournament, the Scarlet Knights now head into Big Ten Conference play, beginning with a series against the Fighting Illini in Champaign, Ill. beginning on March 24. Riding high after a sweep in last weekend’s tournament, the Scarlet Knights are on a six-game roll, sporting a 23-10 record on the season. At this juncture last season, the Knights were 21-10 as they opened conference play at home against visiting Minnesota, and while they captured the first game 9-2, they dropped the next two. Defense overall last season was improved over 2021, and the team as a whole had a .971 fielding percentage. Through 33 games so far this season, the defense has been nominally better (.976 fielding percentage with 21 total errors), and has benefited from veteran leadership. Seniors Payton Lincavage (3B) and Kiersten Withstandley (1B) have been excellent at the corners, each having committed only one error all season. Additionally, sophomore Maddie Lawson has been steady at second base, with a .982 fielding percentage.

Payton Lincavage (fielding ball) and Kiersten Withstandley (center) have been steady at the corners all season, with .988 and .991 fielding percentages, respectively. (Mark Bator)

The outfield corps is fairly rotational, but Taylor Fawcett is a fixture in the lineup, and has been flawless when patrolling the beat, usually in left or center field. With a step up in the quality of opponents they will soon be facing, the defense will need to be at its best against tougher Big Ten competition.

Taylor Fawcett, who has been flawless in the field in 2023 is currently batting .308 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. (Mark Bator)

Last year, the offense was significantly improved over 2021, and much of it was due to the arrival of Louisiana Lafayette transfer Kyleigh Sand. Sand was plugged into the leadoff role by head coach Kristen Butler, and soon became the obvious catalyst of the offense, finishing with a .398 batting average and 23 stolen bases. But 2023 has been even better for Sand, who currently carries an eye-popping .413 batting average, which is one of the reasons why the Scarlet Knights’ batting average ranks fourth in the conference as a team. In addition, Sand has already eclipsed last season’s theft total with 25 stolen bases, which leads the entire Big Ten Conference. She is an offensive force to be reckoned with, currently leading the conference in runs scored (36), while ranked second in the Big Ten with 45 hits. Behind her is fabulous freshman Ryann Orange (.372 batting average, four home runs and 22 RBIs) and versatile junior LSU transfer Morgan Smith (.337 batting average with four home runs and 29 RBIs). Both have provided much-needed power to the Scarlet Knights’ lineup, and are a big reason why Rutgers is second in the conference in run production thus far. But the heartbeat of the 2023 Scarlet Knights may well be veteran catcher Katie Wingert. She has started every game of the grueling schedule, and has provided the senior leadership that younger members of the pitching staff have needed. Wingert is no slouch with the bat either, currently second on the team in RBIs (26), tied for second with three home runs, and is tied for the Big Ten lead with 10 doubles.

Veteran leader Katie Wingert has started in every game for the Scarlet Knights, and is tied for second in the Big Ten Conference in doubles, and is second on the team in home runs and RBIs. (Mark Bator)

Without question, the biggest improvement in the 2023 Scarlet Knights is inside the circle. In 2022, it can be argued that a shortage of arms caused fatigue for the pitching staff comprised of Ashley Hitchcock (11-19, 4.12 ERA), Jaden Vickers (14-11, 4.38 ERA) and Georgia Ingle (0-0, 4.72 ERA). But this year, that same staff has been augmented with both Orange and Smith as well as freshman phenom Raimy Gamsby. In addition to her offensive prowess, Orange has made seven appearances in the circle, boasting a 3.23 ERA. By comparison, Smith has supplemented her talent in the batter’s box by making 12 appearances in the circle, with a 3.50 ERA. Ingle has been solid in her seven appearances, touting a 0.81 ERA, while Vickers (2.94 ERA) and Hitchcock (7-0 record and a 2.28 ERA) have clearly benefitted from the extra rest. But the surprise, if not the standout, has been Gamsby, who is 7-3 overall in her 16 appearances. Of the 12 contests she has started, three have been complete games, and she currently boasts a stingy 1.88 ERA.

Freshman phenomenon Raimy Gamsby is 7-3 on the season with a 1.88 ERA and three complete games. (Mark Bator)