Test Football Academy has been training football players at all levels since 1992. Located in Martinsville, NJ, TFA has a team made of up prominent performance coaches, Super Bowl champions, Pro Bowlers, NFL coaches and scouts and medical experts who have long been preparing athletes for the next levels of their careers. The Owner and CEO of TEST is Kevin Dunn, who is a 1996 graduate of Rutgers University.

“We started the company as it’s known now in September of 1999,” Dunn told The Knight Report. “We got started with the football angle with an agent I met at an autism function and we both hit it off and decided to open the facility. We trained four of his athletes that year, one who was Geir Gudmundsen, who is actually now our Director of Football Operations.”

Since that meeting in 1999, TEST has helped train and prepare hundreds of student athletes and that is something that Dunn and his staff are very proud of.

“It’s been awesome the lives we’ve been able to impact and the people we’ve helped,” said Dunn. “Not only have we help athletes get bigger and stronger but we’ve also helped put kids in the right direction and helped to make an impact in the league no matter how long or short their careers were.”

When Dunn and his partner opened TEST they had one ultimate goal - to help as many people as possible through their coaching and training knowledge and their network of connections.

“I think we are doing that in a variety of ways. We have a 24,00 square foot facility with a 60 yard indoor turf field,” said Dunn. “To be able to mentor kids from seven years old all the way up to adults playing professional football at the highest level, is a very unique opportunity we have. Making sure that we leave no stone unturned whether you’re a free agent or a top 5 pick, the level of service is exactly the same. Our reputation is the only thing that you have in this business.”