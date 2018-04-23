Test Football Academy has been training football players at all levels since 1992. Located in Martinsville, NJ, TFA has a team made of up prominent performance coaches, Super Bowl champions, Pro Bowlers, NFL coaches and scouts and medical experts who have long been preparing athletes for the next levels of their careers. The Owner and CEO of TEST is Kevin Dunn, who is a 1996 graduate of Rutgers University.
“We started the company as it’s known now in September of 1999,” Dunn told The Knight Report. “We got started with the football angle with an agent I met at an autism function and we both hit it off and decided to open the facility. We trained four of his athletes that year, one who was Geir Gudmundsen, who is actually now our Director of Football Operations.”
Since that meeting in 1999, TEST has helped train and prepare hundreds of student athletes and that is something that Dunn and his staff are very proud of.
“It’s been awesome the lives we’ve been able to impact and the people we’ve helped,” said Dunn. “Not only have we help athletes get bigger and stronger but we’ve also helped put kids in the right direction and helped to make an impact in the league no matter how long or short their careers were.”
When Dunn and his partner opened TEST they had one ultimate goal - to help as many people as possible through their coaching and training knowledge and their network of connections.
“I think we are doing that in a variety of ways. We have a 24,00 square foot facility with a 60 yard indoor turf field,” said Dunn. “To be able to mentor kids from seven years old all the way up to adults playing professional football at the highest level, is a very unique opportunity we have. Making sure that we leave no stone unturned whether you’re a free agent or a top 5 pick, the level of service is exactly the same. Our reputation is the only thing that you have in this business.”
NFL Draft Prep with Louisville/RU QB Kyle Bolin working PA Throwing COP route throwing 60 yard ball on money to Elite All MAC WR Teo Redding of Bowling Green. @TEST_Football @k_bolin9 @Teo_Redding #nfl #nfldraft #prep #qb #wr pic.twitter.com/klDOjKEk1J— Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) February 1, 2018
The former Rutgers graduate is currently training a number of NFL Draft hopefuls that include nine former Scarlet Knight players. In working with these prospects, Dunn has noticed a desire in these players to work hard and improve their craft.
“This spring we have been training Kyle Bolin, Josh Hicks, Robert Martin, Damon Mitchell, Myles Nash, Dorian Miller, Sebatian Joseph, Anthony Cioffi and Ross Douglass,” he said. “I can’t say it overall as a blanket statement, but I do have to say the work ethic in the Rutgers players that I’ve seen here are ready and willing to work. They show up to work.”
Because it’s his alma mater and due to the ties he has to the program with training former players, Rutger is a program that Dunn still follows closely.
“I think Coach Ash is doing a tremendous job. I look at some of the decisions he is making, it’s all about hiring people in the right places,” Dunn said. “I think Coach Parker is and always will be a staple of that program. Ash didn’t make the move without him, he was one of the deciding factors if Ash would accept the position.“They recently landed a kid from my hometown, Isiah Pacheco from my hometown down in Vineland, New Jersey. He did a pretty awesome job to land him. We are also working here with Art Sitkowski, who I think has a great shot at being a starter this year. A lot of really great things coming from Chris in recruiting.”
As the NFL Draft draws near, Dunn is hopeful that a number of the guys who he has been training this winter and spring will get their name called in the draft next week.
“The political answer is you’d hope some get drafted, but NFL teams like to play their cards close to vest this time of year,” said Dunn. “I have to say that Sebastian (Joseph) put up some pretty great numbers and if he doesn’t get looked at on the draft board I’d be surprised.”
TEST Academy has trained the likes of Joe Flacco, Patrick Peterson, Stevan Ridley, Bart Scott, Ryan Clady, Jevon Kearse, Asante Samuel, and Mark Sanchez among many others.