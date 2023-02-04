Today was another typical Big Ten Conference rock fight, as Rutgers basketball would go on to defeat Michigan State inside of MSG today by a final score of 61-55.

Both teams got off to an absolutely horrendous start to today's game, as they combined for 13 total points In the first 10+ minutes of play. Things didn't get a whole lot better after that either as there were only 44 total points at hafltime, but unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights 25 of those came from the Spartans as they were able to get into a rhythm while the Spartans were not. Rutgers couldn't buy a bucket in the first 20 mins of play, only making 24.1% of their shots, easily one of their worst halves this season.

Luckily for the Scarlet Knights they bounced back in the second half behind a solid interior attack led Paul Mulcahy who led the team with 17 points on the day, all of which came in the second half. Followed up by solid outings from Cliff Omoruyi who finished 15 points and 12 rebounds and Caleb McConnell who chipped in 9 points, three rebounds and four steals of his own.

Overall it wasn't a pretty game by any means for either team, but the Scarlet Knights ended up pulling away anyway to not only get revenge on the Spartans, but to secure another Big Ten Conference win.

Stay tuned for the postgame press conference video, as head coach Steve Pikiell is more than likely going to say he wouldn't want to have won this game any other way.