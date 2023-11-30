On Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver / return specialist Rashad Rochelle took to social media to announce that he will be entering the transfer portal on December 4th with the intention to finish his playing career elsewhere.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound athlete hails from Springfield, Illinois where he was the quarterback for his Springfield High School football team. However Rutgers liked him more as a wide receiver due to his athletic traits. In the end of his recruitment, Rochelle chose the Scarlet Knights over 11 other offers from schools such as Central Michigan, Duke, Illinois, Purdue and several others.

Now since arriving on the banks as a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Rochelle has had quite the interesting journey. In year one, he was moved to running back where he had 27 rushes for 107 yards and one touchdown, along with one reception for -2 yards. Then in year two he made the switch back to wide receiver and earned the role of starting kick and punt returner. In his two years with the program, Rochelle had five kick returns for 183 yards and four punt returns for a total of eight yards.

Rochelle will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.