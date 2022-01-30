Rutgers Football Wide Receivers coach Hot Board
With the news that Tiquan Underwood is leaving the Rutgers Football program to become the next receivers coach at Pittsburgh, we here at The Knight Report have decided to put together a list of potential candidates to replace him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news